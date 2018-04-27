Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Game-winning single in extras

Fowler went 1-for-5 with a game-winning RBI single against the Mets on Thursday.

The veteran outfielder came through with a single to shallow right in the 13th, bringing home Jose Martinez with the winning run. Thursday's heroics aside, Fowler continues to scuffle mightily at the plate, with his average now having sat under .200 for seven straight contests, and for all but two of the 22 games he's suited up for thus far. However, there's some reason for optimism in his .206 BABIP, an unsustainably low figure that implies he's also been on the wrong side of variance an inordinate amount.