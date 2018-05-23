Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Gets day off

Fowler is out of Wednesday's starting lineup against the Royals.

Fowler will get another day off after taking a seat in Monday's series opener. The 32-year-old outfielder is struggling to hit for both power and average, as he's batting .139 with no home runs and just two RBI over his last 14 games. Harrison Bader will get the nod in Fowler's place and is set to bat sixth.