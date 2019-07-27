Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Getting CT scan on foot

Fowler, who fouled a ball off his foot during an eighth-inning at-bat in a win over the Astros on Friday but remained in the game, will get a CT scan to assess any potential damage, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fowler ultimately drew a walk in that at-bat, one that started a rally which culminated in a go-ahead three-run home run by Paul Goldschmidt. The veteran outfielder was able to go from first to third base on a Jose Martinez double prior to the round tripper without any notable issue, which is an encouraging sign. However, the Associated Press reports that manager Mike Shildt labeled Fowler as day-to-day following Friday's win, so his status will be one to monitor prior to Saturday's night's game.