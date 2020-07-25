Fowler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a victory over Pittsburgh on Friday.
Fowler also struck out two times, but his fifth-inning homer to right field proved to be important in his team's one-run victory. Fowler isn't likely to rank among the league leaders in long balls during his age-34 campaign, though he did set a career high with 19 homers last season.
