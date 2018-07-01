Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Goes on paternity leave
Fowler was placed on paternity leave Sunday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
Fowler wasn't in Sunday's starting lineup against the Braves, and he'll be away from the team for the next few days following the birth of his daughter. Through 66 games this season, he's batting a dismal .171 with five homers, 20 RBI and two stolen bases.
