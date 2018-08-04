Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Headed to DL with broken foot

Fowler (foot) will be placed on the 10-day disabled list ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Fowler was initially diagnosed with a bruise, but after further examination, it was found that he fractured his left foot. He'll likely be forced to sit out for longer than the minimum, although a more concrete timetable for his return should be given in the near future. Fowler's injury opens the door for Tyler O'Neill to see regular playing time in the outfield.

