Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Heads to bench Thursday

Fowler is not in the lineup Thursday against the Marlins.

Fowler will give way to Jose Martinez in right field for Thursday's series finale after starting the past six games. In 17 appearances since the start of June, Fowler is slashing .231/.255/.481 with four home runs, 13 RBI and one stolen base.

More News
Our Latest Stories