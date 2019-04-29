Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Heads to bench

Fowler is not starting Monday against the Nationals, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Fowler is hitting .396/.475/.547 at the plate over his last 15 games, so he was able to keep his spot in the lineup even with Harrison Bader (hamstring) and Tyler O'Neill (elbow) returning from the injured list last week. The pair will eventually take some starts from him, especially against lefties like the Nationals' Patrick Corbin on Monday, with Bader getting the call in center.

More News
Our Latest Stories