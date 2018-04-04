Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Hits first home run of 2018
Fowler went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in St. Louis' 5-4 defeat to Milwaukee on Tuesday.
A game after getting his first hit of 2018, Fowler checked in with two more on Tuesday including a leadoff solo homer against the Brewers' Chase Anderson. With his 0-for-13 stretch to open the year now behind him, Fowler should see his .130 batting average start to climb closer to his career mark of .267 as he collects more at-bats.
