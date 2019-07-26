Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Hits first homer since break
Fowler went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 6-3 victory against the Pirates on Thursday.
This was his first homer since July 5. He only has 11 long balls this season, but that's already more than the eight he had last year and only seven behind his career high. Fowler is batting .247 with 25 extra-base hits, 36 RBI, 36 runs and five steals in 288 at-bats this season.
