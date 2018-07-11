Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Hits grand slam

Fowler went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Fowler clubbed his sixth home run of the year off Hector Santiago as part of a seven-run sixth inning. It was Fowler's first home run in over two months. The outfielder had a June to forget, hitting .145 with zero home runs, zero RBI, two doubles and five runs in 55 at-bats. Overall Fowler is slashing .173/.272/.288 with 14 extra-base hits on the year.

