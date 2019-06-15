Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Hits sixth homer

Fowler went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, two runs and a walk in a 9-5 victory against the Mets on Friday.

This was Fowler's first homer since June 1, and for him this season, that's actually a bit of a power surge. He only had one long ball in April and three in May. His numbers are better than they were in 2018, but considering how bad they were last season, that's not saying much. Now in his second season with the Cardinals, St. Louis is still waiting for Fowler to fulfill his potential. He is batting .243 with six home runs, 19 RBI, 25 runs and four steals in 181 at-bats this season.