Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Hitting sixth

Fowler is starting in right field and hitting sixth Thursday against the Brewers.

The Cardinals experimented with hitting Fowler second this spring, but when the chips are down, it seems they don't trust his bat enough to give him such a prominent spot. Paul Goldschmidt will hit second, and while this puts a little less pressure on Fowler, he will presumably be a few rough weeks away from ceding starts to Tyler O'Neill.

