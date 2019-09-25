Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Homers, earns platinum sombrero

Fowler went 1-for-8 with a solo home run and five strikeouts in Tuesday's marathon loss to Arizona.

Fowler led off the game with a solo home run but couldn't get anything going thereafter, striking out in five of his next seven plate appearances. He has now whiffed 19 times in his last 32 at-bats and has posted a paltry .183 batting average with 30 strikeouts in 82 at-bats in September.