Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Homers in pinch-hit appearance

Fowler (foot) entered Sunday's loss to the Astros as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and hit a solo home run in his one at-bat.

Fowler was sitting for Sunday's game despite a CT scan on his sore foot coming back negative, but he was obviously healthy enough to be called upon for hitting purposes in the ninth Sunday. Fowler responded in fine fashion, with the veteran outfielder leaving the yard for the second time in three games. Given the 33-year-old was available off the bench Sunday and that the Cardinals have a day off Monday, it would appear he has a solid chance of re-entering the starting lineup Tuesday for the start of a three-game series against the Cubs.