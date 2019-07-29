Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Homers in pinch-hit appearance
Fowler (foot) entered Sunday's loss to the Astros as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and hit a solo home run in his one at-bat.
Fowler was sitting for Sunday's game despite a CT scan on his sore foot coming back negative, but he was obviously healthy enough to be called upon for hitting purposes in the ninth Sunday. Fowler responded in fine fashion, with the veteran outfielder leaving the yard for the second time in three games. Given the 33-year-old was available off the bench Sunday and that the Cardinals have a day off Monday, it would appear he has a solid chance of re-entering the starting lineup Tuesday for the start of a three-game series against the Cubs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...