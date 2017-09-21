Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Homers in third straight contest
Fowler went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's win over Cincinnati.
Injuries have taken a toll on Fowler this season, but when in the lineup, he's provided nice numbers for the Cards and fantasy owners. He's now homered in three consecutive games to give him a career-high 18 bombs and 59 RBI for the campaign. Additionally, his .862 OPS is just a single point below his previous personal-best mark from the 2012 season when he called Coors Field home.
