Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Homers in win

Fowler went 2-for-5 in the win over the Reds on Friday, cranking his second home run of the season.

It's been a cold start for Fowler, as he's hitting just .196 with four extra-base hits in 14 games. He has, however, recorded multi-hit games in three of the last five contests. Fowler's value lies in his ability to get on base and score runs. His current on-base percentage of .281 sits well below his career average (.365) and he figures to get closer to his career marks as the season continues.

