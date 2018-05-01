Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: In lineup Tuesday

Fowler (wrist) is starting in right field and hitting sixth Tuesday against the White Sox.

As expected, Fowler is back in action after missing Sunday's game with a minor wrist ailment. The 32-year-old, who is hitting just .170/.279/.298 through 24 games this season, will face James Shields in his return to the lineup.

