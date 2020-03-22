Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Job security shaky
Fowler, who was hitting .097 (3-for-31) across 12 Grapefruit League contests before spring training was suspended, could be benched early in the regular season if he continues struggling, Dan Buffa of KSDK.com reports.
Buffa uses Matt Carpenter's 2019 as a blueprint for what could unfold if Fowler doesn't demonstrate marked improvement at the plate once the regular season finally gets underway. A similarly accomplished veteran, Carpenter was nevertheless moved to a platoon role last season after struggling for an extended period and was frequently replaced with Tommy Edman, who was much more productive at the plate. Fowler doesn't have the defensive prowess at this stage of his career to keep him in the lineup through an extended slump, either. Buffa points out manager Mike Shildt and Fowler do have an excellent relationship, but that an array of more appealing options that includes the promising trio of Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson and Lane Thomas should supersede any personal misgivings the Cardinals' skipper might have about demoting the soon-to-be 34-year-old outfielder.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: On bench Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Reaches base four times in win•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Situated on bench•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Homers, earns platinum sombrero•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Plates two from leadoff spot•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Leadoff success continues•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Voit
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Peralta
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Favorite picks from each round
Chris Towers goes through the entire draft — 276 picks deep! — to identify his favorite picks...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Yastrzemski
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 All-Rookie Team
Prospect are always of interest to Fantasy players, but which ones are likely to make the biggest...