Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Job security shaky

Fowler, who was hitting .097 (3-for-31) across 12 Grapefruit League contests before spring training was suspended, could be benched early in the regular season if he continues struggling, Dan Buffa of KSDK.com reports.

Buffa uses Matt Carpenter's 2019 as a blueprint for what could unfold if Fowler doesn't demonstrate marked improvement at the plate once the regular season finally gets underway. A similarly accomplished veteran, Carpenter was nevertheless moved to a platoon role last season after struggling for an extended period and was frequently replaced with Tommy Edman, who was much more productive at the plate. Fowler doesn't have the defensive prowess at this stage of his career to keep him in the lineup through an extended slump, either. Buffa points out manager Mike Shildt and Fowler do have an excellent relationship, but that an array of more appealing options that includes the promising trio of Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson and Lane Thomas should supersede any personal misgivings the Cardinals' skipper might have about demoting the soon-to-be 34-year-old outfielder.