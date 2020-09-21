Fowler, who remains on the COVID-19 injured list, announced Sunday via his personal Instagram account that he's driving to Kansas City to meet the Cardinals ahead of Monday's series opener versus the Royals.

Fowler hasn't appeared in game for the Cardinals since Sept. 1, as the outfielder has been shut down for the past three weeks while completing a medication regimen for a stomach ailment that would have made him more vulnerable than most players to COVID-19, if he were to contract the virus. The 34-year-old has apparently responded well to resuming baseball activities within the past week, and the fact that he's traveling with the big club suggests he could be activated before the end of the regular season. The Cardinals would need to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Fowler in order for him to play, but the team could easily do that by transferring Dakota Hudson (forearm) -- who is unlikely to pitch again in 2020 -- to the 45-day injured list.