Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Keeps on hitting Thursday

Fowler went 2-for-4 with a two-run single and two runs in a win over the Pirates on Thursday.

Fowler's luck may finally be turning as the calendar flips to June, as he closed out May by going 5-for-8 over the final two games. While all of those hits were singles, any success at the plate is a welcome sight, considering the veteran outfielder's average hasn't seen the Mendoza Line since April 15. Fowler's BABIP just hit that milestone in its own right with Thursday's effort, so continued improvement in that category should result in a corresponding boost across the board.