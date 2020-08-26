Fowler won't start Wednesday's game against the Royals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 34-year-old was penciled in to start in right field, but he was a late removal from the starting nine. Fowler is a healthy scratch and won't play Wednesday in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake. Tommy Edman will move to right field while Matt Carpenter starts at third base.
