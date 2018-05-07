Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Launches game-winning homer in extras

Fowler went 1-for-6 with a game-winning two-run home run in the bottom of the 14th against the Cubs on Sunday. He also walked once.

Fowler may not be collecting many hits thus far this season, but he's displayed a penchant for delivering in timely fashion on the rare occasions he has success. The veteran outfielder launched a 351-foot rope to right that just cleared the fence with Harrison Bader aboard, giving the Cardinals the rather unlikely win after the Cubs' Javier Baez had afforded his squad the lead in the top half of the frame with a solo shot. Fowler had also provided a game-winning single in extras against the Mets on April 26, and he's compiled a solid 16 RBI overall. However, his line remains a forgettable .161/.278/.321, with an absurd .160 BABIP certainly playing a prominent role in his struggles.