Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Launches grand slam to top Royals

Fowler went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double and two runs scored during Thursday's win over Kansas City.

The grand slam put the Cards ahead for good and improved Fowler to 15 homers, 42 RBI and 50 runs with a .251/.349/.479 slash line for the campaign. He's settled into the heart of the St. Louis lineup and offers modest cross-category upside. However, it's worth noting that he's in danger of falling short of double-digit stolen bases for the first time since entering the league in 2008 with only five thus far.