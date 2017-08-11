Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Launches grand slam to top Royals
Fowler went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double and two runs scored during Thursday's win over Kansas City.
The grand slam put the Cards ahead for good and improved Fowler to 15 homers, 42 RBI and 50 runs with a .251/.349/.479 slash line for the campaign. He's settled into the heart of the St. Louis lineup and offers modest cross-category upside. However, it's worth noting that he's in danger of falling short of double-digit stolen bases for the first time since entering the league in 2008 with only five thus far.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: On base four times Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Productive in return•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Activated from DL, starting in center field•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: No setbacks from Saturday pregame work•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Expected back early next week•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Expected to work out with club this weekend•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...