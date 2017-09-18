Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Launches three-run homer in Chicago

Fowler went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

Fowler provided all the offense against his former team, pulling his new club out of a 3-0 hole in the sixth inning only to see Chicago answer with a run in the seventh. The 31-year-old is just one homer shy of tying his 2015 career high, but he has swiped only five steals after reaching double digits in each of the previous eight.