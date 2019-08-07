Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Leading off against righty
Fowler will lead off and cover center field Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Fowler set the table versus lefty Clayton Kershaw in Tuesday's 3-1 loss, going 2-for-4 with a double in the contest. The outfielder's inclusion atop the lineup Wednesday is more notable considering the Dodgers will bring a righty (Dustin May) to the hill for the series finale, perhaps signaling that Cardinals skipper Mike Shildt has at least temporarily pulled the plug on the struggling Matt Carpenter as the club's leadoff man. Fowler sports a middling .282 on-base percentage since the All-Star break, so he'll likely need to string several quality performances in a row before gaining security in the leadoff role.
