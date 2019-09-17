Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Leadoff success continues

Fowler went 0-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs in a win over the Nationals on Monday.

Fowler played his leadoff role particularly well Monday, setting the table twice for Marcell Ozuna and crossing the plate with half of the Cardinals' runs on the night. The veteran outfielder's hitless tally did sink his September average to .222, but he's still carrying a .386 on-base percentage since the calendar flipped thanks in large part to his 12 walks during the month.