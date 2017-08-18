Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Leads explosive offense in win

Fowler went 2-for-3, including his sixth triple of the season, with three runs batted in and three runs scored during Thursday's win over the Pirates.

The Cardinals offense exploded for 11 runs in the contest, and Fowler led the way by batting in or scoring six of them. Including his two walks, Fowler was able to get on base four times, the first game he's done that since July 21 against the Cubs.