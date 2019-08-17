Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Leads offense with four RBI

Fowler went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run, four RBI and two runs scored Friday night against the Reds.

Fowler delivered a three-run home run over the fence in right center during the second inning, and he tacked on an insurance run in the sixth on an RBI single. The 33-year-old appears to be seeing the ball well at the dish of late, raising his batting average from .240 to .250 while collecting six extra-base hits and seven RBI over his last 11 contests.