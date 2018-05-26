Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Leaves game after HBP

Fowler left Saturday's game after being hit in the leg with a pitch, FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Fowler had to be helped off the field after the pitch appeared to hit his knee, which is never a good sign. If Fowler is forced to the DL as a result of this injury, Tyler O'Neill would likely take on regular playing time in the Cardinals' outfield.

