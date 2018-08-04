Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Limps off field
Fowler was removed from Friday's matchup against the Pirates after suffering a lower-body injury, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Fowler appeared to suffer the injury while running the bases, as he was in pain after making if safely to third. More news on the extent of the injury should be released shortly.
