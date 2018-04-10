Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Makes noise out of leadoff spot Monday

Fowler went 2-for-4 with two RBI from a run-scoring single and a sacrifice fly while also scoring once in a 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Brewers on Monday.

The multi-hit outing was a welcome sight for Fowler, who'd accomplished the feat in only one prior game and had come into Monday in the midst of a 1-for-12 slump that had encompassed the three previous contests. The 32-year-old outfielder also doubled up his RBI total for the season with his timely hitting, putting himself a bit closer to vaulting what is now a .167 average over the Mendoza Line for the first time this season.