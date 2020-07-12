Fowler has missed multiple days due to back tightness and will not practice Sunday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fowler's back issue appears to be minor, with manager Mike Shildt saying it's "nothing I'm overly concerned about," per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. The 34-year-old is coming off back-to-back seasons in which he struggled at the plate, but he did conclude the 2019 campaign on a high note., so there's reason to be optimistic that Fowler will open the season with plentiful opportunities for playing time..