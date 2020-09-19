Fowler (not injury related) continues to work out at Busch Stadium, and there should be a clearer indication of whether he can join the team early next week in Kansas City by Sunday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Fowler has reportedly been recovering well from his workouts, so there appears to be an increasing likelihood of the veteran getting some game action in before any possible playoff run. The medication that Fowler is taking for a stomach ailment is reportedly having its intended effect, and if he's able to come off it altogether soon, the effects it has on his immune system should subside, which in turn would allow him to return to the team.