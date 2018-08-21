Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Moves to 60-day disabled list
Fowler (foot) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday.
The move will end Fowler's regular season, as his 60 days will expire Oct. 3. He'll end the year with a very disappointing .180/.278/.298 line and an uncertain role going into next season. Jose Martinez and Tyler O'Neill should continue to split time in right field for the foreseeable future.
