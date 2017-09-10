Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: MRI comes back clean

An MRI on Fowler's injured knee revealed no structural damage Sunday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Fowler left Saturday's contest after suffering a left knee contusion in the outfield. His Tuesday morning MRI provided encouraging results, but the Cardinals will reportedly still withhold Fowler from the lineup for at least the next few days in order to give him ample time to rest his bruised knee. Harrison Bader (who is starting Sunday) figures to be the main beneficiary of playing time in his absence.