Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Multi-hit effort in loss

Fowler went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and a walk in a loss to the Cubs on Sunday.

Upon his promotion, interim manager Mike Shildt reportedly gave Fowler a clean slate on his dreadful first half, and the vote of confidence may be working. The veteran outfielder's numbers naturally have a very long way to go before achieving respectability, but he now has four multi-hit efforts in July, which equals his high in that category for any month this season. Shildt appears committed to affording Fowler fairly regular playing time, but it remains to be seen if the 32-year-old will be able to dig himself out of the worst slump of his long career.