Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: No setbacks from Saturday's pregame work

Fowler (wrist) emerged no worse for wear from the pregame drills he did Saturday, but manager Mike Matheny won't speculate on his exact activation date, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Fowler has gone through his rehab without any hiccups, so it would still appear that the projected timetable of an early-week return stands. However, for the time being, Matheny appears to be keeping his cards close to the vest regarding the exact date of the veteran outfielder's activation.