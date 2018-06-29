Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Not in Friday's lineup

Fowler is out of Friday's lineup against the Braves.

Fowler went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts during Wednesday's series finale versus Cleveland and will take a seat in favor of Harrison Bader for the first of a three-game set this weekend. Over his past 15 games, Fowler is hitting just .108 with a .376 OPS.

More News
Our Latest Stories