Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Not in Friday's lineup
Fowler is out of Friday's lineup against the Braves.
Fowler went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts during Wednesday's series finale versus Cleveland and will take a seat in favor of Harrison Bader for the first of a three-game set this weekend. Over his past 15 games, Fowler is hitting just .108 with a .376 OPS.
