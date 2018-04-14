Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Not in lineup Saturday
Fowler is out of the lineup against the Reds on Saturday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Fowler will receive a day off after going 4-for-10 with one home run, two RBI and four runs scored over the first two games of this series. In his place, Harrison Bader gets the nod in right while batting sixth in the order.
