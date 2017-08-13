Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Not in Sunday lineup
Fowler is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.
Fowler has started each of the team's past six games since returning from the disabled list Aug. 7. He has gone on an impressive 8-for-19 with six RBI and a 5:9 K:BB ratio during that stretch. He'll give way to Tommy Pham in center field, with Jose Martinez taking over in left.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Launches grand slam to top Royals•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: On base four times Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Productive in return•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Activated from DL, starting in center field•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: No setbacks from Saturday pregame work•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Expected back early next week•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...