Fowler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 34-year-old has hits in each of his past three games, but he'll head to the bench for Sunday's series finale. Fowler could see more regular off days, with Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson and Harrison Bader all in the outfield rotation for the Cardinals.
