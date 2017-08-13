Play

Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Not in Sunday's lineup

Fowler is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.

Fowler has started each of the team's past six games since returning from the disabled list Aug. 7. He has gone an impressive 8-for-19 with six RBI and a 5:9 K:BB ratio during that stretch. He'll give way to Tommy Pham in center field, with Jose Martinez taking over in left.

