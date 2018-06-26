Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Fowler is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Indians.

Fowler racked up three hits over his last two games -- one fewer than he tallied in the first 17 games of the month -- but that was not enough to earn him a spot in the lineup Tuesday night. Harrison Bader will get the nod in right field instead.

