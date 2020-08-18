Fowler isn't starting the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Fowler clubbed a solo home run in Game 1 of the twin bill, but he'll get the rest of the night off. Tyler O'Neill gets the nod in left field and will bat cleanup as a result.
