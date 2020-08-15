Fowler isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
After going 2-for-3 with two RBI and one run in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. However, Tyler O'Neill will start in left field for Game 2, batting fourth.
