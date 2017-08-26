Play

Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Not starting Saturday

Fowler is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rays, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

There's been no word that Fowler's absence from the lineup is injury related, so it looks like Saturday is simply a day off for the 31-year-old. Tommy Pham will start in center field and hit second for the Cardinals.

