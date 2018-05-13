Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Not starting Sunday

Fowler is not in the lineup Sunday against the Padres.

Fowler went 0-for-6 with two strikeouts in Saturday's contest, bringing his season average down to a brutal .147 mark. He is, however, sporting a .149 BABIP which suggests that better times are on the horizon. Harrison Bader draws the start in right field Sunday.

