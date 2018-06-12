Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Not starting Tuesday
Fowler is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres.
Fowler's .173/.276/.286 season slash line certainly hasn't given the Cardinals much reason to keep him in the lineup, though with the team paying him $14.5 million per year through the 2021 season, they would love for him to play himself out of his extended slump. Harrison Bader, a 24-year-old with a .265/.336/.434 line on the season, starts for the second time in three games in his place.
