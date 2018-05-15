Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Not starting Tuesday

Fowler is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.

Fowler sits for the third time in four games, with Harrison Bader getting the start in right field each time. The veteran is hitting a worrisome .146/.257/.285 through 35 games, and there are no signs of him turning things around lately, as he has just two hits in his last 30 at-bats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories